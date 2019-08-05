"There was water everywhere": Blackpool police forced to settle car wash row on North Drive in Cleveleys

A row over a car wash led to Blackpool police being called to Cleveleys earlier.

The dispute, which saw officers called to North Drive at around 11am today, ended with officers ordering the car washer to refund a resident, the force said.

Police say the situation was dealt with at the scene.

One witness, who was concerned there had been a major incident, said: "There was a police van and a police officer was stood in the driveway - and water everywhere."

Lancashire Police told The Gazette: "A person has gone to an address on North drive and offered the homeowner a power washing service.

"Some money has been exchanged, but then the homeowner has flagged it up with us as dodgy.

"Officers have dealt with the dispute at the scene, and the money has been returned to the homeowner".