There are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, November 4, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Jane Potts, 52, drink driving

A woman was released on bail after being arrested for drink driving.

But, 52-year-old Jayne Potts was arrested again the following day for....the same offence.

Blackpool Magistrates heard Potts of Park Lane,Preesall admit both counts of drink driving herRange Rover on October 29 and 30 this year.

Potts was made the subject of a two year community order with an alcohol treatment requiremen and 20 days rehabilitation.She must keep a nine week curfew,pay £190 costs and she has been banned from driving for 28 months.

The court heard that Potts –who has six children- had turned to drink after her family business had collapsed.

Her lawyer Patrick Nelligan said:” This has bee a huge fall from grace for her and her family.”

Police arrested her fir the first offence when an officer was alerted to the state of her driving.

She was arrested and bailed but after her release was caught at the wheel the car and was once again over the limit.

Ryan Murphy-Land, 30, breached terms of sex offenders register

A Blackpool man broke the term of being a registered sex offender.

The town’s magistrates were told that 30-year-old Ryan Murray-Land formerly of Ibison Court was released from prison.

He was required to notify police of his address on release.Murray-Land did tell police he was of no fixed abode.

What he did not tell them was when he moved into a friend’s flat.

Murray-Land admitted breaching the Sex Offender Register regulation.

Blackpool Magistrates sent him for sentence at Preston Crown Court here he will appear on December 4.

Elliot Bower, 20, went on to playing area

A football fan knocked over a steward as he ran onto the playing area at Blackpool Football Club.

Elliott Bower, a 20-year-old chef, of Sandringham, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to going onto the playing area during a match.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £21 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Presiding magistrate, Simon Bridge, told him: “This was stupid. You must control yourself more. Follow your team, enjoy it but keep a lid on it.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on October 12 Blackpool were playing Rotherham at Bloomfield Road.

About 4.45pm Rotherham scored a second goal and several supporters including Bower ran onto the playing area.

Stewards brought Bower to the police and said he had knocked over a steward as he ran forwards.

The prosecution did not ask for Bower to be put on a Football Banning Order and prevented from attending matches.

Howard Green, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had run onto the playing area but not the pitch.

Bower had behaved entirely out of character and run out when Rotherham scored a late goal which gave them victory in the game.

Danut Toader, 29, theft

A man stole a wallet in the resort’s Bank Hey Street branch of Mcadonalds and used it four times at the McDonalds in Rigby Road.

Danut Toader, a 29-year-old Romanian, of Belmont Avenue, Blackpool, who is a kitchen worker, pleaded guilty to theft and fraud. He had the court proceedings relayed to him by interpreter.

He was fined £123 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £80.76p compensation plus £32 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Malcolm Isherwood, said on October 9 a McDonald’s worker went for lunch at another branch of McDonalds to the one he worked at.

He lost his wallet there and when he returned to look for it CCTV showed Toader picking the wallet up.

Howard Green, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had seen the wallet in McDonalds and impulsively picked it up, before using it at another McDonalds half-a-mile away.

Brandon Wilson, 21, criminal damage

A man smashed the windscreen of a bus belonging to Blackpool Transport by throwing a brick at it.

Brandon Wilson, aged 21, of Newhouse Road, Marton, pleaded guilty to causing the damage on October 28.

He also admitted stealing four razors valued at £169 from Tesco and theft of £13 worth of goods from a store in the same supermarket chain.

Wilson was bailed for sentence at Preston Crown Court on November 27 by Blackpool magistrates after setting a number of bail conditions, including not enter Tesco.

He must live at his given address, report twice a week to the police and not enter the Tesco shops on the Clifton Retail Park and in Whitegate Drive as conditions of his bail.