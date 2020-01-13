The truth about the Blackpool 'armed incident' - No guns or suspects found and no suggestion any shots were fired

Armed officers were called to a property in Blackpool yesterday after reports of a person carrying a firearm.

Police were called shortly after 8pm on Sunday, January 12 to a property on Banks Street, at the junction of Dickson Road.

Officers had received reports that two males had entered the property carrying a gun.

Armed response as well as Blackpool Police officers attended the incident but despite searching the property, no weapons or people were found.

Police said there was 'no suggestion any shots were fired'.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We were called at 20:09 hours last night (Sunday 12 January) to reports that two males had entered a property on Banks Street in Blackpool carrying a suspected firearm.

"Officers, including armed response, attended and searched the property, with no weapons or people identified."

The spokesman confirmed the the investigation remains on-going.