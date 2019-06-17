The 9 worst streets for violence and sexual offences in Blackpool in 2019 - revealed by police
The Blackpool streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences in a single month have been revealed by police.
The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 50 violence and sexual offences reports in Blackpool. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Bank Hey Street
There were 10 reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Bank Hey Street.