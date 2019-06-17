The 9 worst streets for violence and sexual offences in Blackpool in 2019 - revealed by police

The Blackpool streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences in a single month have been revealed by police

The Blackpool streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 50 violence and sexual offences reports in Blackpool. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were 10 reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Bank Hey Street.

1. Bank Hey Street

There were seven reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Talbot Square.

2. Talbot Square

There were six reports of violence and sexual offences on or near West Street.

3. West Street

There were four reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Back Church Street.

4. Back Church Street

