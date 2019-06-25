"That won’t buff out": Blackpool police have found the remains of a stolen Citroen van hidden in secluded courtyard

Police have discovered a nearly totally stripped stolen Citroen van hidden in a Blackpool courtyard.
The nine month old Citroen Relay van was stolen earlier this year.
Blackpool police say they used tracking technology to pinpoint its location.
In a tweet, officers said: "What was left of it was located hidden in a courtyard in central Blackpool."
A brand new Citroen Relay is worth more than £23k.
The van seems to have been stolen and stripped of its engine, and all other parts that are of value.
One Twitter user joked: "That won't buff out."
The remains were by police while they continue to search for the thief.