"That won’t buff out": Blackpool police have found the remains of a stolen Citroen van hidden in secluded courtyard

Police have discovered a nearly totally stripped stolen Citroen van hidden in a Blackpool courtyard.

The nine month old Citroen Relay van was stolen earlier this year.

Blackpool police say they used tracking technology to pinpoint its location.

In a tweet, officers said: "What was left of it was located hidden in a courtyard in central Blackpool."

A brand new Citroen Relay is worth more than £23k.

The van seems to have been stolen and stripped of its engine, and all other parts that are of value.

One Twitter user joked: "That won't buff out."

The remains were by police while they continue to search for the thief.