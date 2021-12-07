Ten people arrested after cannabis and suspected Class A drugs seized during raids in Lancashire

Officers executed 12 warrants at addresses in Blackpool, Fleetwood, Morecambe and Lancaster yesterday (Monday, December 6) and today (December 7).

Ten people were subsequently arrested after a large quantity of suspected cannabis, cash and suspected Class A drugs were recovered, police said

The raids were part of Operation Vanquish - a new initiative launched by Lancashire Police to tackle crime in the county.

Ten people have been arrested by police as part of a major operation aimed at cracking down on crime in Lancashire (Credit: Lancashire Police)

It will involve a surge of police activity with dozens of officers swooping on different areas of the county in a bid to blitz crime and associated antisocial behaviour.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Procter, of Lancashire Police, said: "We are listening to our communities to target those committing offences such as dealing drugs, committing burglary, robbery and anti-social use of the roads across the county.

"This is our operation to target those committing these crimes. I appeal to the public to keep telling us about those committing such offences.

"Operational activity will continue in the coming weeks and months. Operation Vanquish brings staff together across the county targeting those causing the most issues in our communities."

Those who were arrested included:

- A 32-year-old woman from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply - other than Class A. She is currently in custody.

- A 21-year-old man from Thornton was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation. He is currently in custody.

- Stuart Taggart, 40, of Mayfield Avenue, Lancaster, was charged with conspiracy to supply a class A controlled drug – cocaine, conspiracy to supply a class A controlled drug - heroin and removing criminal property. He was due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, December 7).

- A 17-year-old boy from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

- A 49-year-old woman from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of importing a controlled drug and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

- A 34-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of importing a controlled drug. He is currently in custody.

- A 55-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of prison recall. He is currently in custody.

- A 30-year-old woman from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply - Class A drugs and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

- A 19-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis. He was given an adult caution and community resolution.

- Neil Howard, 61, of Clark Street, Morecambe was charged with breach of bail conditions. He was due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, December 7).

Police said more work was planned for the coming weeks, including more warrants, community engagement activity, traffic enforcement and crime prevention work.

Anyone with any information which may assist officers in their pledge to combat crime can speak to a local officer or call Crimestoppers free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.

