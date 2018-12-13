Teenager 'pulled to the ground by her hair' and punched and kicked by female gang

Police want to identify this female in connection with the alleged assault.
A teenage girl was allegedly subjected to a vicious attack by a gang of three females in Blackpool.

Police were called around 9.50pm on October 5 to reports of an assault on Central Drive.

The 14-year-old said she had been pulled to the ground by her hair and punched and kicked.

A 32-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl from Sheffield were voluntarily interviewed by police in connection with the attack.

Police now want to identify a third young woman, pictured, as part of their investigation. She is believed to be from the Sheffield area.

PC Nick Morrison, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are appealing for information about this individual. If you recognise her please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 4457@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1608 of October 5.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.