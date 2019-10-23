Teenager arrested after stabbing at Manchester McDonald's

Have your say

A teenager has been arrested after several people were injured in a stabbing in Manchester, police said.

Greater Manchester Police said officers called to a McDonald's in Harphurhey Shopping Centre, Rochdale Road at around 2.35pm on Wednesday.

Onlooker Damilola Soyoye claimed a young man with a "massive knife full of blood" had entered the branch.

"Just left Mcdonalds Harpurhey swarmed with police & now blue tape around the place," she tweeted.

She added: "Everyone was screaming in McDonald's... there's like 5 police cars & 3 ambulance around McDonald's & Manchester college!"

Images posted on social media appeared to show blood spattered on the floor of the restaurant.

A teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault.

"Initial inquiries suggest that several people have been injured," the force said in a statement.

"A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and has been taken into custody for questioning."

Police said inquiries were ongoing but the incident was not being linked to terrorism.