Teenage thug said he targeted ‘paedos and nonces’

A teenager launched an unprovoked attack on a man outside a church after claiming he was a paedophile.

Connor Snape told police that he went round Blackpool hitting people he referred to as “paedos and nonces.”

Snape, 19, of Bethel Avenue, Bispham, pleaded guilty to assault, two offences of damage and possessing a blade in public.

He was sentenced to a 12 community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, fined £10 and ordered to pay the victim £179.99 compensation by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Martine Connah, said Snape approached a man sat outside the resort’s St John’s Church on July 23 about 5pm and punched him numerous times in the head after asking him if he was a paedophile and victim replying no.

The victim’s spectacles and headphones he was wearing were damaged.

On August 1 at 9.30am police saw Snape behaving suspiciously in Park Road and they found a kitchen knife in his bag.

He told officers he carried the knife for his own protection.

Peter Manning, defending, said a psychological report on his client stated that he was functioning at an extremely low level.

Snape was described as having learning, anger, and behavioural issues.

He was also said to be an exaggerator who made bad decisions.