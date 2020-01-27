Teenage footballer 'abused by well-known Blackpool scout' Frank Roper

An aspiring footballer was abused as a teenager by a convicted paedophile who was "a well-known scout for Blackpool Football Club", the High Court has heard.

The man, who is now in his 40s and is known only as DSN for legal reasons, is suing Blackpool FC over an alleged sexual assault by Frank Roper on a youth football tour in the late 1980s, when he was 13 years old.

DSN alleges that Roper sexually abused him and "many other young footballers during his time working as a scout at the club", recruiting players to Blackpool's School of Excellence, which was a "stepping stone" to signing a contract with Blackpool.

His lawyers say Roper, who died in 2005, "played a key role" in recruiting players to the School of Excellence, which trained players who were too young to formally sign with the club under FA rules.

They claim Roper was "well known in the local football community for his links to the club", and that his "position of authority, influence and status at the club allowed him to have close contact with the young players and gave him the opportunity to abuse them".

Blackpool denies it is liable for the alleged assault, and also argues that DSN's delay in bringing the legal action has caused it "significant prejudice" in defending the case.

Opening the case in London on Monday, DSN's barrister James Counsell QC, said Roper was a "key recruiting sergeant" for the club, who "made it abundantly clear to the boys that he could influence their selection to go forward to the schoolboy squad".

The court heard that DSN "finally went to the police in 2016", after two former professional footballers spoke publicly about "the abuse which they had suffered at the hands of two paedophiles, a man called Barry Bennell and Mr Roper".

Bennell, a former Crewe Alexandra coach and Manchester City scout, is currently serving a 30-year sentence for multiple offences committed against 12 boys he coached between 1979 and 1991.

Mr Counsell submitted: "Even if there were no contract of employment between him and the defendant, Mr Roper had worked for the defendant for many years... and had established a position of considerable influence and trust at the club."

He said Roper ran a youth side in south Manchester which operated as a "feeder team" for Blackpool, and also wore the club's distinctive tangerine colours.

Mr Counsell said witnesses remembered Roper "even having his own room at the club in the early 1980s", and had described him as having "the run of the place".

He added that "unknown to the club at the time that he worked for it, Mr Roper had four separate criminal convictions for indecently assaulting young males".

Mr Counsell argued: "It was Mr Roper's position of authority as the leader of the tour party, and respected scout of the defendant, which enabled him to abuse the claimant".

He concluded that, as "the abuse would not have occurred but for the defendant's relationship with Mr Roper", Blackpool is legally responsible for the alleged assault and DSN is entitled to damages.

In written submissions, Blackpool's barrister Michael Kent QC said: "The defendant does not admit the alleged abuse.

"It has no independent knowledge of whether the claimant was abused by Mr Roper as he alleges, or at all, and, as Mr Roper died in 2005 long before the proceedings were even intimated, there is no meaningful way for them to investigate the claimant's allegations so many years later."

Mr Kent added that Blackpool is not liable for the alleged abuse as it "could not be said to be as a result of the defendant unless it could be shown that the trip was organised by or for the defendant", which the club denies.

He also argued that DSN is barred from bringing a claim against Blackpool three decades after the alleged incident, a delay he submitted "unquestionably means the defendant is seriously prejudiced".

Mr Kent added: "The reality is that (DSN) simply chose to wait to bring the claim until a time that suited him when he could have brought it many years earlier."

Mr Justice Griffiths is set to hear the case over five days, and is expected to reserve his judgement to a later date.