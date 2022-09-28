The 16-year-old victim was attacked after he left Cardinal Allen School in Melbourne Avenue shortly before 2pm on Tuesday afternoon (September 20).

He was pushed off his bike and attacked by two offenders who punched and kicked him in the head.

The victim suffered “a bruised right eye and a badly broken jaw” and was taken to hospital for treatment

A teenage schoolboy was attacked by two people after he left Cardinal Allen School in Fleetwood (Credit: Google)

Two boys aged 14 and 16 were subsequently arrested on suspicion of assault following a number of enquiries.

They were later bailed while investigations continued.

Insp Martin Wyatt, of Wyre Police, said: “This was a serious assault on a young man who has suffered some really significant injuries.

“I would like to reassure people that we are treating this extremely seriously and we have already made two arrests.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are working closely with the school and other partners.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 0647 of September 20.

You can also report it online at www.doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

“We have extra officers out and about in the area so If anyone has any information about what happened, or has any concerns, I would urge them to speak to an officer or to give us a call,” Insp Martin Wyatt added.