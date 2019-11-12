Teen suspects 'released under investigation' after wheelchair accessible buses smashed at special school

A pair of teenagers who were arrested after an outbreak of vandalism at a Blackpool special school have been released by police.

Two boys aged 16 and 14-years-old were arrested yesterday on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking following the attack at Highfurlong School, on Blackpool Old Road, at around midnight.

All three of the school’s wheelchair accessible minibuses, including a new nine-seater that was presented to them just two weeks ago, had windows smashed.

A scissor lift, which was left in the school’s car park, was driven into a wall, and an out-building on the roof was broken into.

Highfurlong head teacher Neill Oldham told The Gazette that the cost of the damage could run into the thousands.

The two teenagers remained in police custody on yesterday. This morning, a police spokesman said that the pair had been released under investigation.

If you witnessed the vandal attack, or have any further information, call 101 quoting log reference number three of Monday, November 11 2019. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.