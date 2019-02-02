Teen saved from attempted rape after members of the public chased attacker then held him until police arrived

A teenager has been saved from an attempted rape after members of the public stepped in, gave chase to the attacker and held him until police arrived.

Police have now arrested a man after the attempted rape of a girl in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester.

At around 10.35pm on Friday, police were called by members of the public who had detained a man after they disturbed the attempted rape of a 17-year-old girl in a car park.

Officers attended and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape. He is currently in custody for questioning.

Investigating officers are now appealing for anyone else who may have witnessed the attack to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Karl Ward, overseeing GMP’s Tameside Borough said: “First of all, my thoughts are with the girl who was victim to this terrifying attack, she is getting specialist support and we will continue to help her get through this horrible ordeal.

“Secondly, I would like to take my hat off to the group of men who intervened, stopped the attack, then gave chase so police were able to make an arrest.

“This is a great example of the police and public working together to stop crime, and I am extremely thankful to them for their assistance.

“We are still appealing for further witnesses however, so if anyone saw anything that might help the police investigation we would really like to hear from you.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 8915 alternatively call 101 quoting the reference number 2314 of 01/02/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.