Teen jailed for 6 years and 9 months for attempted rape of elderly woman at St Annes care home

A teenager has been sentenced to six years and nine months in a Youth Offenders Institution for the attempted rape of an elderly woman in St Annes.



Police were called shortly before 5am on Sunday, August 4 to reports a man had been found in a resident's room at New Thursby Nursing Home in Clifton Drive.

Police at the New Thursby Care Home in Clifton Drive North, St Annes, after the attack on Sunday, August 4

The teenager had forced entry through a ground floor window before attempting to rape the woman, aged in her 80s.

But the intruder was disturbed by a member of staff and fled through the same window, sparking a police manhunt.

Josh Howarth, 18, of Gisburn Avenue, St Annes, was later charged and pleaded guilty to attempted rape at Preston Crown Court in September.

Today (November 4) at Preston Crown Court, Judge Lloyd sentenced him to six years and nine months in a Young Offenders Institution.

He will also serve a further three years and three months on licence.

Howarth has also been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register and made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

On Sunday, October 24 - two months after the attack - the woman died.

Her death was confirmed by Tom Askew, general manager at Century Healthcare Ltd, which operates the New Thursby Nursing Home.

Police said her death is not related to the traumatic incident.

Detective Inspector Jamie Lillystone, said: "This was a sickening attack on a vulnerable elderly lady at a place where she should have felt safe. Howarth went to great lengths to break into her bedroom and had intentions of carrying out the most despicable crime.

"The only consolation is that he was disturbed by a member of staff, but nonetheless this was an extremely traumatic experience.

"Haworth’s actions were predatory and dangerous. He will now spend a significant amount of time behind bars.

"Sadly the victim is not here to see justice being served today in the form of a lengthy custodial sentence, but I hope the outcome goes some way to giving her family some peace and closure.

"I commend them for their bravery throughout the whole process.”