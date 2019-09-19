Teen admits attempted rape at St Annes care home

A teenager has pleaded guilty to attempted rape after an incident at a care home in St Annes.

Josh Howarth, 18, was charged after police were called to New Thursby Nursing Home on Clifton Drive North on August 4.

Howarth, of Gisburn Avenue, St Annes, pleaded guilty during a hearing before Preston Crown Court.

At the time of the investigation, police said an intruder had been disturbed by a member of staff at the home after being discovered in a room.

A witness described seeing a figure dressed all in black, thought to have got in through a window.

Howarth is due to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on November 4.