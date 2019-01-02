Teacher accused of grooming a teenage girl and possessing extreme pornography involving a llama and a horse

A teacher accused of grooming a teenage girl in Fleetwood for the purpose of sexual activity with her has made his first appearance at court.

Mark Hannah, 41, of Albion Road, Birchington, Kent, is also accused of inciting a girl aged 15 to engage in sexual activity in Fleetwood between September and October last year.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

In addition he is accused of making indecent photographs of children and two charges of possessing extreme pornography involving a llama and a horse.

Hannah was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 30.