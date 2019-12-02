Taxi users issued a festive safety warning in Fylde

People using taxis over the Christmas period have been issued a safety warning by Fylde Police.

Officers are warning residents to only use licensed taxis and to avoid any ‘unofficial’ cars as a means of travel

Taxi users have been issued a warning

PCSO Dave Fairclough from the Fylde Neighbourhood team said: “We would like to make all residents across the Fylde aware that all licensed taxi drivers must display their identification badges at all times and, if requested by a passenger, produce it and show them.

“During busy periods it can be tempting to use unofficial taxis as a means of travel. We strongly advise against this.

“Unlicensed taxi drivers are not DBS checked, their vehicle may not be as safe and they will not be following correct fares.

“Any legitimate driver will have no problem showing ID or giving you their VRM (vehicle registration mark).

“As tempting as it may be over the busy festive period, please wait for a legitimate taxi and plan your journey in advance”