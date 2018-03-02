Taxi driver threatened by knife-wielding robber

Have your say

A taxi driver was held at knifepoint by a robber who made off with just £30.

The incident happened at around 6:35am on February 20, when a taxi driver dropped a man off on Hornby Road.

Before leaving the taxi, the man produced a knife and threatened the driver into handing over £30.

Police are now looking to speak with a man, pictured, in connection with the crime.

Anyone with information can call police on (01253) 607049 or on 101 quoting crime number WA1803616.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111