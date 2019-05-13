Talbot Road man has been charged with robbery after a 77 year old woman was left injured

Have your say

The Talbot Road man has been charged with the robbery of a 77 year old Blackpool pensioner.

Police have arrested and charged Jack Slaven, 26, of Talbot Road, with one count of robbery, and one count of possession of an offensive weapon and affray.

Talbot Road

Slaven will appear before Blackpool Magistrate’s Court later today.

READ MORE >>> Man arrested after Blackpool pensioner was pushed to the floor in evening robbery

He is accused of robbing a 77 year old woman's bag on Thursday, May 9, while she waited for a taxi on Talbot Road at 9.30pm.

Officers say that "during the struggle the pensioner fell to the ground and suffered injuries."

"The offender made off with the bag."

Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal for information, and for the support of the local community.