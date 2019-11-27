Suspicious man caught on CCTV snooping around car in Cleveleys

Have your say

Police would like help identifying a suspicious male dressed in 'long navy parka' coat caught snooping around car in Cleveleys.



Police are appealing for help identifying a male in relation to alleged offences of interfering with a car.

The male in question was wearing anUnder Armour backpack, North Face cap, and a distinctive long navy parka with a fur hood.(Credit: Lancashire Police)

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday, November 15 in the Tudor Close and Roman Way area of Cleveleys.

If you recognise the individual please email 7190@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting Lancashire Police's log number 0206 of the 19th November.