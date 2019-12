Have your say

A suspicious man has been caught snooping around a car on a doorbell camera in Blackpool.



Lancashire Police would like to speak to the man in relation to a theft from a car on Penrose Avenue in Blackpool.

Anyone with information has been asked to email PC 54 Carruthers on 54@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting log number 1373 of December 13.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.