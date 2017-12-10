'Suspicious' garage blaze under investigation

A fire which obliterated a garage and the car inside it is now under police investigation.

Three fire engines from South Shore, St Anne's and Blackpool attended the fire on Scotswood Avenue, Blackpool, at 6:25pm on Saturday evening (December 9).

When fire fighters arrived the fire had taken control of the garage, leaving them unable to save it or its contents, which included a car.

The blaze was finally brought under control by fire fighters, equipped with breathing apparatus, using two hose reels.

The incident is now being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for South Shore Fire Department said: "The cause is not known at the moment and is currently under investigation. Police are involved."

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service added: "The fire was of suspicious origin and an investigation is now underway."

The garage is situated between two homes on Scotswood Avenue but luckily there was only minor damage to the properties, with two external windows melting as a result of the extreme heat.

Thankfully all residents inside the two properties were alerted to the blaze through their working fire alarms.