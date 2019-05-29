Suspicious fire on St Leonard's Road prompts Blackpool Police investigation

Have your say

Blackpool police are investigating the cause of a suspicious fire on St Leonard's Road.

Firefighters confirmed that the fire, which started in an outbuilding, was "of suspicious origin."

Two fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore were called to the scene at around 12:50pm this afternoon.

There, they found that the shed was "well ablaze" and that adjacent fencing was also alight.

Two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire, which police are now investigating.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting the log number 0658.