Suspects arrested in Blackpool meat cleaver robbery

A couple who allegedly robbed a Blackpool shop with a meat cleaver have been arrested.

A 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Manchester, were arrested on suspicion of robbery yesterday (Monday November 19).

Police were called to a robbery in progress at the Spar store in Dickson Road, near the Promenade, around 7am on Friday November 16.

A man and woman had allegedly entered the shop and threatened a 64-year-old shopkeeper with a meat cleaver before stealing money from the till.

The pair then made off from the scene but they were caught on the store's security camera.

Footage from the security cameras was released, clearly showing the suspect as she entered the store brandishing a meat cleaver.

Police recovered a meat cleaver with an 8 inch blade in the rear yard of a property on Dickson Road later that morning.

The pair remain in custody.