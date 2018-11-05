Suspected stolen car is found empty and on its side after crash in Blackpool

A car believed to have been stolen from Manchester was crashed in Blackpool, with its driver fleeing the scene.

Police said officers were called to Devonshire Road, in North Shore, at around 12.25am on Saturday "to reports a vehicle had been found crashed".

The grey BMW was on its side, a spokeswoman said, and nobody was inside.

"It is believed the car was stolen from the Manchester area," she said.

No arrests have been made.

A neighbour, who sent in a picture of the damaged car close to the junction with Peter Street, said the car was towed away at around 3.30am.

Sharon Meadows said: "The car seems to have hit the kerb and post and overturned.

"Police dogs were brought to the scene, down back allies, but [the driver] got away."