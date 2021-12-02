Suspected drug driver arrested after woman in her 80s injured in serious Blackpool car crash
A suspected drug driver was arrested after a serious collision injured a woman in her 80s in Blackpool.
A Volkswagen Golf and a Honda CR-V collided in Hampshire Place, close to the junction with Common Edge Road, this afternoon (December 2).
The Volkswagen driver was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after police were called to the scene at around 12.05pm.
He suffered a suspected broken arm and was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.
A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said a woman in her 80s was also hospitalised but they were "unsure of her condition".
Anyone with information about the collision can call 101, quoting incident reference 558 of December 2.
You can also visit the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.
