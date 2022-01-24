Suspected drug-driver arrested after 50 vehicles stopped by police during drink-drive crackdown in Blackpool

Police stopped over 50 vehicles during a drink-drive crackdown in Blackpool last night (Sunday, January 23).

30 drivers provided a roadside breathalyser test, two were reported for traffic offences and two tickets were issued for "vehicle defects".

One person was also arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's illegal to drive if either:

- you’re unfit to do so because you're on legal* or illegal drugs

- you have certain levels of illegal drugs in your blood (even if they have not affected your driving)

*Legal drugs are prescription or over-the-counter medicines. If you're taking them and not sure if you should drive, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or healthcare professional.

A suspected drug-driver was arrested during a drink-drive crackdown in Blackpool

The police can stop you and make you do a ‘'field impairment assessment' if they think you're on drugs.

If they think you're unfit to drive because of taking drugs, you'll be arrested and will have to take a blood or urine test at a police station.

You could be charged with a crime if the test shows you've taken drugs.

Penalties for drug driving

If you're convicted of drug driving you'll get:

- a minimum 1 year driving ban

- an unlimited fine

- up to 6 months in prison

- a criminal record

Your driving licence will also show you've been convicted for drug driving. This will last for 11 years.

The penalty for causing death by dangerous driving under the influence of drugs is a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

Other problems you could face

A conviction for drug driving also means:

- your car insurance costs will increase significantly

- if you drive for work, your employer will see your conviction on your licence

- you may have trouble travelling to countries like the USA

To find out more about the law drug driving and the law, click HERE.