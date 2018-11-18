Suspected arson at historic Halfway House pub in Blackpool

Have your say

Firefighters from across Blackpool were scrambled this evening to tackle a suspected arson incident at a historic town pub.

Four crews made up of two fire engines from Blackpool and a further one from each of South Shore and St Annes were called to the Halfway House pub in St Annes Road at 7.17pm.

Scaffolding around Halfway House pub

Crews responded to fire involving an outbuilding at the pub.

A Blackpool fire station spokesman said: "The fire was in an outbuilding at the Halfway House pub.

"It was deliberate.

"Four crews of our own were mobilised but I sent two back straight away."

The police have been made aware of the incident in order to carry out a full criminal investigation.

Firefighters used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire.

There were no casualties.

In September the Gazette reported how the pub is set for a £1.8m investment after previous owners walked away from the project due to the extent of repairs which are needed.

Now Manchester-based brewery Joseph Holt has stepped in to buy the property which dates back to the 19th century and is one of Blackpool's oldest pubs.

It has submitted plans to Blackpool Council seeking permission to restore the hostelry and convert it into a family-friendly restaurant with a public bar.