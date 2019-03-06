Suspect in Blackpool burglary spree arrested after CCTV appeal

A 41-year-old man has been arrested after a number of homes were burgled in Blackpool.

Police made the arrest last night (Tuesday, March 5) as part of their investigation into a recent spate of burglaries in the Harrowside and Highfield Road area.

Police have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of burglary after a number of homes were targeted in Harrington Avenue, off Harrowside, Blackpool.

Officers spent three days gathering evidence and reviewing the recently reported burglaries in the area.

Police had previously asked the public to provide any CCTV footage that might help them solve a burglary spree in Harrington Avenue, which occurred between 10am and 2pm on Thursday, February 28.

After obtaining CCTV footage, officers positively identified a suspect and arrested the man at around 7pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are pleased to report that we have located and arrested a 41-year-old male on suspicion of burglary, and he will now be spending the night in custody.

"Whilst we hope that this arrest will assist in reducing the recent rise in crime in the area, we would like to take this opportunity to remind residents of the importance of keeping your cars and houses locked and secure.

"We will update you further in due course with the outcome of our investigation."