Suspect identified in summer attack on trainee soldier in Blackpool town centre

Police have identified a man wanted in connection with an assault on a trainee soldier in Blackpool town centre.

Detectives had been searching for the suspect for over six months after a teenage soldier was punched unconscious outside the Brew Rooms in Church Street on July 1, 2018.

Police had repeatedly issued public appeals for help in tracing the man and last month released an image of the suspect taken from CCTV footage of the incident.

On Monday, February 4, police were contacted by a member of the public who identified the man in the footage.

He has since been interviewed and released pending further enquiries. No charges have been made.

A police spokesman said: "Following our appeal to trace a man in connection with an assault on a trainee soldier in Blackpool we have identified a man and he has been interviewed.

"Enquiries are on-going. Thanks to everyone who has assisted so far."

The 16-year-old victim, a trainee soldier with the British Army, was visiting from Scotland and was out with friends in the town centre when the attack happened.

His attacker confronted him outside the Brew Rooms and knocked him unconscious with a single punch to the head.

The teenager was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he was treated for a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

After receiving extensive treatment for his head injuries, the 16-year-old was medically discharged from the Army, ending his Army career.