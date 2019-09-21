Stop checks in Wyre village lead to arrests over rural crime

Have your say

Three people have been arrested near the village of Bilsborrow after a spate of rural burglaries.

The suspects were apprehended after officers from Garstang and Over Wyre Police mounted a stop check operation yesterday.

A spokesman said: "The area has seen an increase in rural burglaries this week with money being the preferred property stolen.

"Dilligent high viability patrolling resulted In a great stop check in Bilsborrow from Team 4Tac ops.

"Immediate enquiries led to the arrest of three persons suspected of being involved in rural crime with bolt croppers, money and other items found."