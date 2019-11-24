Stolen Volkswagen Golf GTI found abandoned following police chase in Freckleton

A Volkswagen Golf GTI has been found abandoned after it was involved in a police chase in Freckleton

The Golf was involved in a police chase close to the village last week but was only discovered by officers this morning in Fylde.

The car was outstanding as stolen and was being used on false registration plates.

Lancs Road Police tweeted an image of the VW and said: "This car was pursued by our colleagues a couple of nights ago in the Freckleton area. Team4TacOps first shift on and found it abandoned in a rural location Vehicle an outstanding stolen on false plates."