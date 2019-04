Have your say

Armed response vehicles chased down a suspicious silver Mercedes with false licence plates.

The car was seen in 'suspicious circumstances' last night and was pursued by police before being stopped in Garstang.

The car had previously been reported stolen from the Cheshire area, and was recovered for forensics.

A Lancashire road police spokesman said: "Overnight this Mercedes was spotted in suspicious circumstances. Pursued with a successful sting by LancsARV safely concluded near Garstang."