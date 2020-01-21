St Annes woman drank vodka, then called paramedic 'judgemental' and assaulted him when he tried to stop her driving

A woman who had been drinking vodka pushed a paramedic who saw her get into a car and turn the engine on.

Corinna Biell, aged 46, of Ridgeway Court, Shepherd Court, St Annes, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and being in charge of a car while over the alcohol limit.

Presiding magistrate at Blackpool Magistrates Court, Christopher Hurst, told her: "It is abhorrent to inflict assault on an emergency worker. They are doing their best."

Prosecutor, Tracy Yates, said on December 19 about 3.15pm a paramedic who had been treating a friend of Biell’s for an allergic reaction saw the defendant get into a Nissan Micra and turn the engine on.

The paramedic remonstrated with her and prevented her driving.

Biell called the paramedic 'judgemental', swore at him and pushed him backwards. He was not injured.

Police were called and a breath test showed 98 microgrammes of alcohol in her body - 35 is the legal level for driving.

Adam Whittaker, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, was on a week off work.

He said a friend had visited with her young son and Biell called an ambulance after her friend had an allergic reaction.

Biell had gone to the car to collect some clothes for the friend’s son, and had no recollection of turning the engine on.

The defence added that Biell worked for a company which provided meals to housebound people and if she lost her driving licence she would lose her job.

She was fined £365 with £85 costs plus £32 victims’ surcharge and had 10 motoring penalty points put on her licence.