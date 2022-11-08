Musician Christopher Bryson, of Hilton Avenue, admitted stalking the woman when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday (November 8).

District Judge Philip Barnes heard how Bryson got hold one of his victim’s old phones to hack into her social media accounts to find out who she was dating.

One one occasion, he followed the young mum home from Lytham Festival, believing she was out with someone else. When police tried to arrest him, he drove off at speed.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Bryson admitted stalking and obstructing police.

In a statement read out at court, his victim said his behaviour had affected her educational and work life.

His lawyer Hayley Gunson said: “He has had mental health problems including a diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

"However his behaviour was inappropriate and he apologises for the impact on the victim and her family.”

Sentencing Bryson, the judge told him: “You caused a great amount of distress and from the probation reports on you, you do not appear to regard what you did as abuse – well it was.”

He was given a five year order banning him from the woman’s road in St Annes. He must also pay his victim £200 compensation and £85 court costs.