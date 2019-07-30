St Annes girl, 14, suffers broken collarbone after being battered at house party

The mother of a St Annes teenager whose collarbone was broken after she was savagely beaten by another girl has criticised police for their lack of action.

Gabriella Parr, 14, suffered a broken clavicle, a chipped tooth and cuts and bruises following a violent outburst at a house party on Church Road on July 6.

An image from the video, which The Gazette has chosen not to show in full, showed Gabriella being kicked by two other girls

Graphic video footage of the incident, which was shared with The Gazette, shows Gabriella on the floor scuffling with another girl.

The girl can be seen grabbing Gabriella by her hair and kicking her in the head, while another girl kicks her body.

Gabriella’s mum Lindy, 57, said: “I was absolutely shocked, devastated and crying. That’s my little girl with two people punching her and kicking her. No parent wants to see that.

“Gabriella came home in a lot of pain and she was distraught. She said she knew something was broken.”

Cuts suffered by 14-year-old Gabriella Parr in an attack at a house party in St Annes

Gabriella, a Lytham High School pupil, was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and was allowed to go home the following morning.

The incident was reported to the police, but Lindy said: “A police officer came around a few days later but he didn’t seem overly concerned.

“Gabriella was invited for a video interview at the police station at 6pm on the Monday, and we turned up and there was no-one there. I sent them a message and nobody responded to me, and nothing has happened since.

“It’s horrific what has happened and as far as I know nothing has been done.

An image from the video, which The Gazette has chosen not to show in full, showed Gabriella being kicked by two other girls

“This goes beyond playground bullying and name-calling. It could have been much worse. I don’t want that to happen to any young girl in the future.”

A police spokesman confirmed the incident had been reported shortly before midnight on July 6. She said no arrests had been made, but that an investigation is ongoing.

Police did not respond to The Gazette’s request for a comment about Lindy’s complaints.