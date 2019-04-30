Spurned woman who sent dozens of takeaways and fly-posted images with obscene captions in a revenge attack against love rival has been jailed

A spurned 52-year-old woman embarked on a prolonged,persistent and premeditated revenge campaign against her love rival.

Waitress Anne Reeve was jailed for fourteen weeks after she admitted harassing her former partner of five years chef Gary Roberts and his new girl-friend pub-worker Joanne Gardner.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

That involved putting up posters on lamp posts and bus shelters throughout Lytham St Annes bearing Gardner’s picture and obscene captions.

She also inundated both victims with cards and messages on false Facebook accounts.

She also sent them dozens of unwanted takeaway meals and incontinence pads.

Blackpool Magistrates were told by Tracey Yates ,prosecuting that Reeve of Glen Eldon Road, St Annes, was issued with a warning by police to stop what she was doing but she carried on.

She sent cards to his friends with messages in them.

Roberts was forced to change his phone number.

She then turned her attention to Roberts’ new partner inundating her with cards and Facebook messages.

Revve then started her poster campaign and sent over 100 parcels of unwanted items to the pub where her victim worked including the men’s nappies.

In a statements to police Gardner said; “I feel unsafe every time I go out.

“She can be violent and I feel terrorised by her.”

In a probation report on Reeve her actions were described as “persistent,prolonged and premeditated.

“She accepts her actions would have caused the victims humiliation and distress.”

Reeve had been on three-month sick leave from her work.

Adam Whittaker,defending said: “My client was stunned when her partner packed a bag and left her.

“She could not come to terms with that or the fact he had found someone new.”

As well as jailing her magistrates ordered her to pay £115 victims surcharge and she was placed on a two-year restraining order.