Speeding car crashes through garden fence and into living room of a Kirkham home

Have your say

A speeding car has crashed through a garden fence and into the living room of a home in Wesham, near Kirkham.



Officers arrested two men after the Seat Leon crashed into the home off Blackpool Road/Preston New Road on Wednesday evening (March 6).

The driver lost control on a stretch of road near Wareing Buildings, before the car mounted the pavement, ploughed into a garden fence and smashed its way into the home.

Police said wet roads and excess speeds might have led to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

The driver and a passenger escaped the mangled car wreck uninjured, but were later arrested after a police pursuit.

The occupants of the home near Kirkham were uninjured, but the collision has caused thousands of pounds in damage.