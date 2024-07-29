Southport stabbings LIVE updates: Lancashire teenager arrested after knife attack leaves two children dead
Armed police arrested a man and seized a knife after being called to the “major incident” at a property on Hart Street at about 11.50am today.
Merseyside Police said “there is no wider threat to the public”, but eight victims, including children, have been treated for stab injuries.
North West Ambulance Service said the casualties were treated at the scene before they were taken to hospitals, including Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.
Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs on Hart Street, who called the police, said he believed six or seven “young girls” had been stabbed.
He told the PA news agency: “The mothers are coming here now and screaming.
“It is like a scene from a horror movie.”
“Police have got him,” he added.
“It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport.”
A local parent, who did not wish to be named, said his daughter was “traumatised” by the attack.
He said: “My daughter was in it and she was traumatised “She ran away and she’s safe.”
Merseyside Police have not confirmed their ages - or the extent of their injuries - at this stage.
A spokesperson for the force said: “There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible.
“Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station.
“Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public.”
Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least 20 police cars at the scene, as well as also a number of ambulances and fire engines.
Hart Street has been cordoned off and there are reports of the air ambulance landing in a field behind Sainsbury’s supermarket.
A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: “"We are attending a major incident on Hart Street in Southport following reports of multiple stabbings in which the trust has dispatched multiple resources.
"We are assessing the situation and working with our emergency partners.
"Please follow our social media and @merseysidepolice for further updates."
Two children dead and six critical
Two children have died following the attack.
Nine other children have been injured, with six of the nine being in a critical condition. All those injured have suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack.
Two adults are also in a critical condition.
Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy told a press conference the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when a 17-year-old with a knife walked into the premises and started to attack.
Ms Kennedy said the force believe the adults were injured while “bravely” trying to protect the children.
Lancashire teenager arrested
It has emerged that an individual arrested shortly after a knife attack close to a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class in Southport is a teenager from the West Lancashire village of Banks.
Merseyside Police said the 17-year-old remained in custody late on Monday afternoon after at least eight people were injured in an incident that has been likened to something out of a "horror movie".
Bleeding children were seen fleeing a knife attack
Bleeding children were seen fleeing a knife attack which has left at least eight injured, one witness has said, while another described “horror movie” scenes close to a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class.
Armed police arrested a man and seized a knife after being called to the “major incident” at a property in Hart Street, Southport, north of Liverpool, at about 11.50am on Monday.
One witness told the PA news agency that he called the police to an address behind The Hart Space studios, where a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class for children in school years two to six, aged between six and 11, was taking place.
A child has reportedly died following the attack
Norwood councillor Greg Myers said he had attended the scene in Southport on Monday where a police officer had told him a child had died following the attack on Hart Street.
When asked if he could confirm the death of a child, Mr Myers told the PA news agency: “That is my understanding of the situation.”
Large police cordon has been put up around the building
A large police cordon has been put up around the building on Hart Road, police officers guarding either end.
Officers and vehicles can be seen from a distance inside the cordon, including scenes-of-crime officers in white boiler suits.
A large and growing media presence with reporters, photographers and TV crews have assembled at the police tape.
Dozens of police cars, vans, fire engines and ambulances are also assembled a short distance away at a local school.
College of Policing Chief Constable Sir Andy Marsh said his “thoughts are with everyone affected”
College of Policing Chief Constable Sir Andy Marsh said his “thoughts are with everyone affected” in Southport.
“My thoughts this afternoon are with everyone affected by the horrific and deeply distressing incident in Southport,” Mr Marsh said on X, formerly Twitter.
“I’m grateful to the police officers and other emergency services responding.”
"She said she could see the stab wounds in the backs of the children. That’s what she saw."
Ryan Carney, who lives with his mother Hayley on Hart Street, said he rushed home from work to be with her after she saw the incident.
Speaking to reporters at the police cordon, he said: “She went out to see what was going on, because she could hear screaming and crying, so she goes out.
“All she said was she saw members of, I don’t know, either police or ambulance, carrying out a few bodies of girls.
“They were in white, but covered in red, covered in blood. She said she could see the stab wounds in the backs of the children. That’s what she saw.
“My brother’s been with her, he’s 13, he’s witnessed it. She’s gone in the house and made cups of coffee and stuff for the fire service and everything like that.
“She came out and there was a woman who was screaming, saying she can’t find her child.
“They let her into the cordon and she ran down and all she could hear was screaming and crying, saying, ‘That’s my child! That’s my child!’
“She’s gone inside to the house, I’ve called her, she’s in a terrible, terrible way.”
