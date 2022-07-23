Sixteen-year-old stabbed in Blackpool last night as numerous other violent incidents were reported

Taking to their Facebook account around midnight on Friday, Blackpool Police explained that a Disperal Order had been put in place in the Brunswick area of Blackpool due to a number of incidents.

These incidents, totalling at least four, all involved violence and disorder, including the stashing of weapons and the stabbing of a 16-year-old.

In their statement, Blackpool Police said: “Based upon at least 4 different incident logs tonight involving violence and disorder, some mention of weapons being stashed (potentially for further disorder) and this incident in which a 16 year old has been stabbed, a Section 34 Dispersal Order is authorised. The zone is the Brunswick Ward. Junction of Talbot Road and Devonshire Road, Down to the Junction of Talbot Road and Cookson Street. Junction of Cookson Street and Church Street. Junction of Church Street and Devonshire Road, Back up to the Junction of Devonshire Road and Talbot Road.”

The Disperal Order has now been removed from the area, with police confirming it was rescinded at 3 am this morning.

However no further update on the stabbing incident or the condition of the teenage victim have been provided.