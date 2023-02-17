Leona Dawes, 32, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court charged with a number of offences related to an ongoing dispute with her sister’s ex Ryan Wellings, and his previous partner and friend Kayleigh Anderson.

Her sister Kiena, mum to a 9-month-old daughter, tragically took her own life on the railway near Garstang in July last year after going missing from her home in Fleetwood earlier that day.

Following her death, Kiena’s family claimed the 23-year-old had been the victim of domestic abuse at the hands of the baby’s father, Mr Wellings, which caused her to take her own life.

The family of Kiena Dawes released these images of the 23-year-old appearing to show her suffering a graphic head injury

Lancashire Police confirmed a 28-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of assaulting her on July 11, just days before her death.

Despite the allegations of domestic abuse, no charges were ever brought against Mr Wellings.

Kiena’s sister appears in court

This week, her sister Leona Dawes, 32, was brought before Blackpool Magistrates after an incident in which police were called to Ms Anderson’s home in Chive Close, Blackpool on Friday, February 10.

Tragic mum Kiena Dawes with her baby girl shortly before her death in July 2022

The beautician and mum-of-two, of Cudworth Road, St Annes, admitted affray and carrying two knives.

She also pleaded guilty to assaulting Ms Anderson at the address and a final charge of criminal damage worth £200 to her front door.

The court heard Leona had been struggling with her sister’s death and the circumstances around it had been ‘preying on her mind’, with Leona engaged in an ongoing dispute with Ms Anderson.

She told magistrates she had been drinking heavily when she visited the home where a confrontation broke out.

Floral tributes to Kiena Dawes outside her mum's home in Carlyle Avenue, Blackpool

Leona Dawes was bailed while magistrates ordered pre-sentence probation reports on her and the case was adjourned for three weeks.

She was ordered not enter Chive Close and not to make contact with either Ryan Wellings or Kayleigh Anderson.

Lancashire Police investigated by independent watchdog over Kiena Dawes death

Kiena Dawes had sought the help of police in the weeks before her death, following allegations that she’d been assaulted on multiple occasions.

Kiena Dawes died on the railway in Garstang in July 2022 - her family said she had suffered domestic abuse which had led to her taking her own life

Lancashire Police had fitted her home with a panic alarm which she could use to call for help if she felt she was in danger.

In the days following her suicide, her family released graphic images showing the 23-year-old with head injuries. It’s unclear how she sustained her wounds or when and how the injuries occurred.

Lancashire Police later referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after it was revealed Kiena had been the victim of a number of assaults prior to her death.

The independent investigation sought to establish the actions taken by police, both in response to reports of violence against her and to locate her once she was reported missing.

“We will be looking at the police response to the missing person report, as well as reports earlier this year that she had been the victim of assaults,” said an IOPC spokesman.

"We will be speaking to witnesses and reviewing police records to understand the nature of the contact between officers and Miss Dawes, as well as any actions taken by police in response.”