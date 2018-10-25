Simon Marx trial: Preston man found guilty of murdering Blackpool dad

One man has been found guilty of murdering Blackpool man Simon Marx.

Steven Lane, 30, of Shalgrove Field, Fulwood, was found guilty today following a trial at Preston Crown Court.

Simon Marx, who was murdered by Steven Lane

He stamped on Mr Marx, 42, during a fracas at the Newton Arms pub in Staining Road, Normoss, in the early hours of Saturday, October 7 last year, causing him to die of a brain hemorrhage 29 hours later.

He was also found guilty of wounding Mr Marx's friend, Rick Alston, by glassing him.

His co-defendant David Easter, 55, of Herons Reach, Blackpool, was found not guilty of murder and not guilty of manslaughter, and was free to go.

Mr Marx, Lane, and Mr Easter had been drinking at the pub on the night of Friday, October 6, 2017.

Lane had previously been involved in a dispute with one of Mr Marx's friends, Gareth Ramsey, and CCTV footage showed Mr Marx and his friends leaving the vaults area of the pub to approach Lane and Mr Easter in the lounge several times throughout the night, the court heard.

A scuffle broke out shortly after midnight, when Lane stamped on Mr Marx's head, inflicting fatal injuries. He had denied the charge.

Mr Easter admitted punching Mr Marx 'no more than three times' in self-defence, but the court was told he could not have caused the injuries that led to his death.

Mr Marx was found dead by his partner shortly after flying to Turkey on holiday.

Lane sat with his head in his hands following the verdict, while members of the public gallery wept.

He will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court next Friday.

More to follow