SIMON MARX murder trial - what we know so far

Two men are due to be tried at Preston Crown Court today over the alleged murder of Blackpool man Simon Marx.

:: Mr Marx was a Blackpool dad-of-two who worked as a driver for Blackpool Skip Hire.

:: Tragically he collapsed and died in Fethiye, Turkey, on October 8 last year, a day after flying to the resort with his partner Louise for a holiday.

:: Post-mortem tests found he had suffered blunt head trauma. He was just 42.

:: Detectives believe Mr Marx suffered the injury in an altercation at the Newton Arms in Staining Road, Blackpool, at about 12.20am on Saturday October 7.

:: Four people were arrested at the time with Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Willis, of Blackpool police, leading the investigation.

:: Mourners were asked to make donations in Mr Marx's memory to Fathers 4 Justice, a fathers’ rights organisation. Founded in 2001, the group aims to gain public and parliamentary support for changes in UK legislation on fathers' rights, mainly using stunts and protests, often conducted in costume.

:: Two men were subsequently charged.

:: Steven Christopher Lane, of Shalgrove Field, Fulwood, Preston, has pleaded not guilty to murder and is due to stand trial today at Preston Crown Court. The 29-year-old also denies a charge of causing grievous bodily harm to another man, Rick Alston.

:: His co-defendant David Easter, 54, of Heron Way, Blackpool, also denies murder.

:: Mr Marx's mum, Carol, is expected to be present throughout the proceedings, and his siblings Karl and Clare are also expected to attend.

:: Medical experts are expected to give evidence during the case.

:: Judge Robert Altham will preside over the trial.

