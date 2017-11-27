Shoot threat lands Blackpool shoplifter in prison

A shoplifter threatened to “smash” a shop boss who was due to give evidence against him over an assault and shop theft.

Richard Bradley, 44, assaulted a customer in the Buy Low Bargain store on Central Drive, who stood up to him when he started causing trouble on October 4. Preston Crown Court heard Bradley, an alcoholic, punched the customer, leaving him with a gash to his face.

Frances McEntee, prosecuting, said: “The defendant had gone into the store at 10.10am. He appeared to be under the influence of drink or drugs.

“He was causing problems. A customer and friend of the shopkeeper stepped in to intervene.

“The defendant suggested they go outside for a fight, then squared up, and without more ado punched the victim to the face, causing a gash under his right eye.

“The defendant received a blow in return from the complainant, who was defending himself.

“The matter was reported, but before action was taken by the police the defendant came back about an hour later, took two cans of alcohol, and left without paying.” Bradley, who gave his address as Kilmore Croft, Birmingham, was arrested and admitted the offences in interview.

But on October 21, days before his court appearance, he turned up at the same shop and made threats to a worker that he would shoot the shopkeeper if he turned up at court .

Bradley pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, theft and perverting the course of justice.

His criminal record was described as a “litany of offences of violence and disorder”. He was jailed for 10 months by Judge Andrew Woolman.