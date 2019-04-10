Shocking footage captures moment a suspected drink driver smashes through safety barriers at Carleton Crossing - as train approaches

A 31-year-old man from Cumbria, who was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a van ploughed through the safety barriers at Carleton Crossing – as a train approached – has been released under investigation, police said.



CCTV footage showed sparks flying through the air as the train smashed into the stricken barrier at around 1.30am yesterday, though nobody was hurt.

The van driver left a "trail of destruction" in his wake and had also driven into a control box at a roundabout in Plymouth, disabling the traffic lights.

The traffic lights were also disabled for several hours at the nearby Plymouth Road roundabout after a control box there was also wrecked by the van.

Residents said the dramatic events could have had fatal consequences.

Pensioner Jim Hudson, 73, of Meadow Crescent, Carleton, said: “It could have been much worse. You only have to think about the Selby train crash and know how much chaos can be caused by a car on a railway.”

The warning lights had been flashing when a white van smashed its way through the safety barriers at Carleton Crossing on Monday.

Ten people were killed and dozens hurt in the 2001 crash at Great Heck, North Yorkshire, when a Land Rover – whose driver fell asleep and veered onto the track – was hit by a train, which derailed and was struck by another train.

Network Rail said the early hour smash significantly damaged the barrier, and said the crossing was working at the time – with its warning lights flashing.