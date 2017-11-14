Shameless thieves targeted hotel twice in two days

Two shameless thieves targeted a St Annes hotel twice in two days.

A man and a woman were caught on CCTV helping themselves to an RSPCA charity bucket and a purse containing around £600 at the Howarth House hotel on Clifton Drive South, St Annes, last week.

CCTV from Howarth House

The first theft took place on Friday at around 7.30pm. The perpetrators are believed to have returned to the hotel on Sunday at around 4.30pm to carry out their second crime.

Hotelier Sue Howarth, who owned the stolen purse, said: "It was definitely the same people both times. They came in on Friday and then they came in on Sunday. I'm certain we'll find them.

"I've got myself to blame because I don't usually take a lot of cash into the hotel, but this particular morning I had a lot of ladies in and they all paid in cash. Normally I'd put it in the safe, but it was in my pocket and I totally forgot about it. When I remembered it was still in my pocket I thought I'd put it safe in my purse. Had I left it in my back pocket, I'd still have it."

She added that the alleged thieves had been spotted buying expensive food at a nearby restaurant later that night by other Howarth House guests.

She said: "I don't think I'll get the money back; not a chance. But I'm hoping they'll be apprehended. The police have got CCTV of them taking the purse out of my bag. There's a lot of evidence."

A police spokesman said: "We were called about 6.30pm on Sunday to reports of a theft. Two people have gone into the hotel and have taken somebody's purse.

"Two days earlier, two people have gone into the hotel and taken a charity box."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting the crime reference number WA-1720827.