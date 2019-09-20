Sex offender manhunt: Kenny Dickson from Blackpool on the run for 11 days

Have your say

Police have launched a manhunt to find a convicted Blackpool sex offender who has been on the run for 11 days.

Kenny Dickson, from Blackpool, failed to return to his "approved premises" in Carlisle on September 9.

Wanted sex offender, Kenny Dickson.

The 26 year old was convicted on sexual assault in Liverpool Crown Court in 2001.

Police said Dickson is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements and is wanted on prison recall.

Dickson, originally from Liverpool, is 6'2", with a small scar on his hairline and another scar on his arm following a tattoo removal procedure.

He has links to the Blackpool, Cumbria and Liverpool areas.

Det Sgt Angela Grey, of Blackpool Police, said: “Dickson is wanted by police after breaching his sex offender notification requirements.

“We would encourage anyone who has seen him to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01253) 604019 or email mosovowest@lancashire.pnn.police.uk