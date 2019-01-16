Sex attack suspect to surrender passport and report to Blackpool Police station once a week

A Blackpool man has made his first appearance at court charged with a sex offence on the island of Malta.

Paul Gorman, 60, who has addresses on the island and also on Empress Drive, North Shore, is accused of assaulting a 10-year-old girl between March 2016 and March 2017.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Gorman was bailed by District Judge Jane Goodwin, sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

He denied the offence and his case was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

Gorman was bailed on the condition he surrenders his passport and reports to Blackpool Police station once a week.

He must have no contact with children under the age of 17.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said: “He was arrested at the airport on his return to this country at Christmas.”