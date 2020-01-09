Seven arrests as police raid Blackpool homes in major crackdown on organised crime gangs

Police have raided several properties across Blackpool in the war on organised crime.

Seven people have been arrested as part of operation Enigma, launched back in April, which saw officers swoop on three separate addresses this morning (January 9).

It follows similar raids yesterday, all linked to the probe into gangs operating in the resort.

One man was arrested leaving a property on Butler Street, in the town centre, this morning, while six people - five men and a woman - were arrested yesterday.

Officers remained at Butler Street this morning and were searching the property.

Police also descended on addresses on Dingle Avenue, Grange Park, and Gisburn Grove, in Layton, as part of today's operation.

More to follow.