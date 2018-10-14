Semi-naked man hung upside down from Blackpool railway bridge

A man was taken to hospital after being spotted hanging semi-naked from a bridge.

Police officers were called to the railway bridge on Saturday night after the man was seen hanging upside down by his clothing.

READ MORE: Latest news from Blackpool and the Fylde coast

British Transport Police was also called to the scene but it had been dealt with by Blackpool Police and the North West Ambulance Service by the time its officers arrived, the force said.

The man was taken to hospital for a "check up", officers said.

Further details, including the exact location of the incident, have not been made public.